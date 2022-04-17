Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Sold by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Bloom Energy worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 184,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 22,573 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 227,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after buying an additional 82,202 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $10,534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BE shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

In related news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 3,057 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $76,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 13,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $270,207.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 158,699 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,737 over the last ninety days. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BE traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.45. 2,434,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,113,534. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.25. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $37.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $342.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bloom Energy (Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.