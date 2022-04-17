Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:BMAQU)

Blockchain Moon Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BMAQU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, April 18th. Blockchain Moon Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 19th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of BMAQU opened at $10.30 on Friday. Blockchain Moon Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $11.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,105,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $700,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and consummate an initial business combination with a company that focuses on blockchain technology.

