BlitzPick (XBP) Price Tops $0.0009

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 17th. BlitzPick has a market cap of $351,331.58 and $1,318.00 worth of BlitzPick was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlitzPick coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BlitzPick has traded down 25.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BlitzPick alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000383 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003137 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000091 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00009496 BTC.

About BlitzPick

BlitzPick is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPick’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. BlitzPick’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “Black Pearl Coin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the X13 algorithm. “

BlitzPick Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlitzPick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlitzPick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlitzPick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlitzPick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.