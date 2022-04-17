BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 61.4% from the March 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 17.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 43,664 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the third quarter valued at about $379,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 4.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. 11.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund II alerts:

MVT traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $12.30. The stock had a trading volume of 124,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,972. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.0585 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.