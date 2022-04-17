BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Short Interest Up 51.9% in March

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 51.9% from the March 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 351,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BTZ stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,284. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.03. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $15.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stolper Co boosted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 9.6% during the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 63,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 283,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 172,436 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $323,000.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

