BitTube Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (TUBE)

BitTube (TUBE) traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. BitTube has a market capitalization of $136,270.09 and approximately $168.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BitTube has traded down 64.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.41 or 0.00604219 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000097 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 341,069,895 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

