BitNautic Token (BTNT) Achieves Market Cap of $7.98 Million

BitNautic Token (BTNT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. One BitNautic Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001033 BTC on popular exchanges. BitNautic Token has a total market capitalization of $7.98 million and approximately $5,252.00 worth of BitNautic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitNautic Token has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BitNautic Token

BitNautic Token (BTNT) is a coin. BitNautic Token’s total supply is 49,993,221 coins and its circulating supply is 19,078,647 coins. BitNautic Token’s official Twitter account is @bitnautic . The Reddit community for BitNautic Token is /r/BitNautic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitNautic Token’s official website is bitnautic.io . The official message board for BitNautic Token is medium.com/bitnautic

According to CryptoCompare, “BitNautic have developed an all-in-one solution for all industry players, which allows shippers to book transport for their cargo choosing and combining the best carriers in terms of price, speed and carrier reputation, based on real users experiences. The platform is built on the Blockchain, which allows full supply chain transparency, secure digital management of data and documentation, safe payments without the need of third party approval, and much more. “

