BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Achieves Market Cap of $3.50 Million

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $3.50 million and $26,841.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.34 or 0.00356672 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00087312 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00095007 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00007054 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000359 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,066,939,065 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.