BitcoinHD Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.46 Million (BHD)

BitcoinHD (BHD) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000581 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinHD has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitcoinHD Coin Profile

BitcoinHD’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinHD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinHD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinHD using one of the exchanges listed above.

