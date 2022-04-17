Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) Receives $22.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BVS shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bioventus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bioventus from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bioventus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE:BVS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.92. The company had a trading volume of 126,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,689. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $986.96 million, a PE ratio of -80.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Bioventus has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $19.94.

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $130.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.38 million. Bioventus had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 21.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bioventus will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 16,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $179,219.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 148,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,577.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Nosenzo sold 65,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $733,508.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,932 shares in the company, valued at $933,323.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,807 shares of company stock worth $934,645 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVS. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Bioventus by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Bioventus by 95.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Bioventus by 523.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bioventus in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

