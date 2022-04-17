BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 480,400 shares, a decline of 47.0% from the March 15th total of 906,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 719,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,142,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BigBear.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

BBAI traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $12.63. The company had a trading volume of 823,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,460. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.66. BigBear.ai has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $16.12.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($1.00). Equities research analysts forecast that BigBear.ai will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides analytics solutions defense, intelligence, and commercial markets. Its suite of subscription-based products enables customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

