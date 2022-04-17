Berenberg Bank Trims Avon Protection (OTCMKTS:AVNBF) Target Price to GBX 1,040

Avon Protection (OTCMKTS:AVNBF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,120 ($14.59) to GBX 1,040 ($13.55) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

AVNBF stock opened at 16.70 on Thursday. Avon Protection has a 12 month low of 11.95 and a 12 month high of 38.56.

About Avon Protection

Avon Protection plc designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

