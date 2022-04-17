Berenberg Bank Trims Avon Protection (OTCMKTS:AVNBF) Target Price to GBX 1,040

Avon Protection (OTCMKTS:AVNBF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,120 ($14.59) to GBX 1,040 ($13.55) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
AVNBF stock opened at 16.70 on Thursday. Avon Protection has a 12 month low of 11.95 and a 12 month high of 38.56.
About Avon Protection (Get Rating)
