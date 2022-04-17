Berenberg Bank Raises FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Price Target to GBX 170

FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 150 ($1.95) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

LON FRP opened at GBX 127 ($1.65) on Wednesday. FRP Advisory Group has a 1 year low of GBX 109 ($1.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 137 ($1.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.95, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of £308.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 124.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 126.66.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. FRP Advisory Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

