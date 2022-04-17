BENQI (QI) Hits 1-Day Volume of $9.44 Million

BENQI (QI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. In the last seven days, BENQI has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One BENQI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0488 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BENQI has a total market cap of $15.89 million and approximately $9.44 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00045690 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,054.34 or 0.07592763 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,326.52 or 1.00247350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00051015 BTC.

BENQI Coin Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BENQI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BENQI using one of the exchanges listed above.

