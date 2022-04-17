Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

BBBY has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.50.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.64. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.95). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John R. Hartmann acquired 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $100,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

