Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,927 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,489,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,561,871,000 after purchasing an additional 837,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,827,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,415,888,000 after purchasing an additional 652,875 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,706,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,156,890,000 after purchasing an additional 254,786 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,349,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,065,733,000 after purchasing an additional 29,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,685,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $660,165,000 after purchasing an additional 232,030 shares during the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BDX traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $271.68. 921,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,417. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $267.42 and a 200-day moving average of $255.70. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.21%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BDX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.25.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

