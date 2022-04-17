BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Short Interest Update

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 47.5% from the March 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of BBSEY opened at $5.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.19. BB Seguridade Participações has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $5.64.
About BB Seguridade Participações (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BB Seguridade Participações (BBSEY)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for BB Seguridade Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB Seguridade Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.