BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Short Interest Update

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 47.5% from the March 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BBSEY opened at $5.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.19. BB Seguridade Participações has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $5.64.

Get BB Seguridade Participações alerts:

About BB Seguridade Participações (Get Rating)

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Security and Brokerage. The Security segment offers life, property and vehicle, property and vehicle, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, housing, and personal insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BB Seguridade Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB Seguridade Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.