BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) versus TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Head to Head Survey

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) and TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BayCom and TriCo Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BayCom 0 0 0 0 N/A TriCo Bancshares 0 0 3 0 3.00

TriCo Bancshares has a consensus target price of $48.33, indicating a potential upside of 24.89%. Given TriCo Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TriCo Bancshares is more favorable than BayCom.

Dividends

BayCom pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. TriCo Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. BayCom pays out 10.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TriCo Bancshares pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TriCo Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. TriCo Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BayCom and TriCo Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BayCom $92.88 million 3.20 $20.69 million $1.91 11.36 TriCo Bancshares $340.71 million 3.84 $117.65 million $3.94 9.82

TriCo Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than BayCom. TriCo Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BayCom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

BayCom has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriCo Bancshares has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BayCom and TriCo Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BayCom 22.28% 8.06% 0.89% TriCo Bancshares 34.53% 12.09% 1.41%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.1% of BayCom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of TriCo Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of BayCom shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of TriCo Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TriCo Bancshares beats BayCom on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

BayCom Company Profile (Get Rating)

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking, automated teller machine, remote deposit capture, night depository, courier, direct deposit, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house services, debit cards, cashier's and travelers checks, letters of credit, lockbox, positive pay, reverse positive pay, account reconciliation, and escrow services, as well as facilitates tax-deferred commercial exchanges and provides zero balance accounts and sweep accounts including loan sweep. It operates through a network of 34 full service branches in Northern and Southern California; Denver, Colorado; Custer, Delta, and Grand counties, Colorado; and Seattle, Washington and Central New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Bay Commercial Bank and changed its name to BayCom Corp in January 2017. BayCom Corp was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans. In addition, the company offers treasury management services; and other customary banking services, including safe deposit boxes; and independent financial and broker-dealer services. It operates 61 traditional branches, 7 in-store branches, and 7 loan production offices in 31 counties throughout California. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

