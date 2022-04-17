Base Protocol Price Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (BASE)

Base Protocol (BASE) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. During the last week, Base Protocol has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One Base Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $2.24 or 0.00005541 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Base Protocol has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $30,636.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Base Protocol Coin Profile

Base Protocol (BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 480,680 coins. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol . The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

