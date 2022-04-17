Barrington Research Comments on ICF International, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) – Barrington Research issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ICF International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 14th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke expects that the business services provider will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ICFI. StockNews.com upgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Shares of ICFI opened at $99.21 on Friday. ICF International has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $108.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ICF International in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of ICF International in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of ICF International in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ICF International in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.01%.

ICF International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.