Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for John Wood Group (LON:WG)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of John Wood Group (LON:WG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 330 ($4.30) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 325 ($4.24) to GBX 300 ($3.91) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 250 ($3.26) to GBX 300 ($3.91) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.52) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 303.33 ($3.95).

Shares of LON WG opened at GBX 184.95 ($2.41) on Thursday. John Wood Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 150.70 ($1.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 293 ($3.82). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 185.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 202.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

In other John Wood Group news, insider Robin Watson acquired 3,769 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.27) per share, with a total value of £6,558.06 ($8,545.82). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,562 shares of company stock worth $1,312,771.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

