Barclays Lowers ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Price Target to GBX 2,125

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 2,280 ($29.71) to GBX 2,125 ($27.69) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASOMY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($43.00) to GBX 2,300 ($29.97) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($43.00) to GBX 2,900 ($37.79) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut ASOS from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($52.12) to GBX 3,850 ($50.17) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price objective on ASOS from GBX 4,800 ($62.55) to GBX 4,000 ($52.12) in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,824.50.

Get ASOS alerts:

OTCMKTS ASOMY opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. ASOS has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $74.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average of $29.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.