Barclays Lowers ASOS (LON:ASC) Price Target to GBX 2,125

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 2,280 ($29.71) to GBX 2,125 ($27.69) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, March 25th. Liberum Capital lowered their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,560 ($46.39) to GBX 2,300 ($29.97) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,050 ($26.71) price objective on ASOS in a report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($93.82) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.16) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,694.64 ($48.14).

Get ASOS alerts:

LON ASC opened at GBX 1,465 ($19.09) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,763.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,210.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.56. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 1,442.41 ($18.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,506 ($71.75).

In other news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 132,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($28.72), for a total transaction of £2,919,881.24 ($3,804,901.28).

About ASOS (Get Rating)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.