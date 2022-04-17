Barclays Increases Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Price Target to SEK 120

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from SEK 110 to SEK 120 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS HUFAF opened at $13.22 on Thursday. Hufvudstaden AB has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $13.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average is $16.08.
Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
