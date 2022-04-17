Barclays Cuts Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Price Target to SEK 235

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from SEK 250 to SEK 235 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Castellum AB (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 190 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Castellum AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Castellum AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $212.50.

Shares of Castellum AB (publ) stock opened at $25.35 on Thursday. Castellum AB has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.75.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

