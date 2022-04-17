Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $127.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Montreal is one of the largest banks in North America, is also one of Canada’s oldest banks. The bank offers a complete range of financial services in our chosen markets on both sides of the Canada-United States border. The bank offers to all of their clients not just financial products, but knowledge-based solutions, custom-made to add value in their financial affairs. “

BMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$161.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $158.71.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $113.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $76.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.04. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $88.98 and a 1-year high of $122.77.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.049 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 40.44%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 41.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

