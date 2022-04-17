Bank of America Raises Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target to $50.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded Delta Air Lines from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upgraded Delta Air Lines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.44.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $42.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.51. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $49.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.04. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.55) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

