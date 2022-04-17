Bank Hapoalim BM Trims Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,436 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Boeing were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 105.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after buying an additional 2,804,423 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $329,579,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,306,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Boeing by 39.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,368,000 after buying an additional 405,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 2,850.7% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 394,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $181.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,144,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,851,530. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $167.58 and a 52-week high of $258.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.42 billion, a PE ratio of -25.52, a PEG ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($15.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Langenberg & Company assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.20.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.