Bank Hapoalim BM Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of IYH traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $291.97. The stock had a trading volume of 29,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,130. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.28. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $258.02 and a 12-month high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

