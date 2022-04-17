Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 752 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Bank Hapoalim BM lowered its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,005 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in VMware were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in VMware by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cross Research reduced their price objective on VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.77.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $873,090.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,064,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VMW traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $113.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,069,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,957. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.68. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $107.57 and a one year high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.03%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

