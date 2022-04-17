Bank Hapoalim BM Acquires Shares of 537 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,643,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $627,275,000 after purchasing an additional 119,686 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $467.20. 1,120,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $336.03 and a fifty-two week high of $490.82. The company has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $434.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.48.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.40%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.27.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total value of $1,826,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $137,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

