Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Short Interest Up 53.3% in March

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the March 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 360,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 141,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,015,000 after buying an additional 52,600 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 4th quarter worth $7,740,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,780,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,243,000 after buying an additional 41,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,062,000 after buying an additional 10,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

CIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bancolombia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Itau BBA Securities raised Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bancolombia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

CIB traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.92. 152,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,863. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Bancolombia has a 12-month low of $27.64 and a 12-month high of $44.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.61. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Bancolombia will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.828 dividend. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.87%.

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

