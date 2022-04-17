Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Short Interest Update

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the March 15th total of 3,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.59) target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.30 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.35) to €4.20 ($4.57) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.73) to €4.40 ($4.78) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 32,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 0.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 96,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 4.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 110,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. 8.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SAN remained flat at $$3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,205,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,693,349. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 9.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.0571 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.84%.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

