Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AXNX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Axonics from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Axonics in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Axonics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Axonics in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Axonics stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $63.81. The company had a trading volume of 429,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,971. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.94 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.02. Axonics has a 1 year low of $42.37 and a 1 year high of $79.81.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.37 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 16.75% and a negative net margin of 44.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Axonics will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Karen Noblett sold 6,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $322,406.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $1,018,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 248,621 shares of company stock valued at $13,336,034. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Axonics by 400.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 609,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,702,000 after buying an additional 488,095 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Axonics by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Axonics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,829,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,653,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

