Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ (ASM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners reiterated their buy rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $1.70 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $1.40.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ASM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.44.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:ASM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 30,494 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 524.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 80,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 5,400.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines (Get Rating)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.