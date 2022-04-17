Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

AVGR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avinger from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Avinger from $40.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of AVGR opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.63. Avinger has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.35.

Avinger ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The medical device company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.26). The firm had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Avinger had a negative net margin of 171.88% and a negative return on equity of 117.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.40) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Avinger will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Avinger by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avinger by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Avinger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Avinger by 242.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 227,579 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 161,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avinger by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

