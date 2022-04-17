Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,818 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Avantor worth $23,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,973,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 21.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,842,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,361,000 after purchasing an additional 324,770 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 10.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 260,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after buying an additional 68,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 97.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 132,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after buying an additional 65,495 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $69,870.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.13.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $31.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.58 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

