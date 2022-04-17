Auxano Advisors LLC Has $3.39 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.5% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after buying an additional 162,299 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,488,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 25.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Gordon Haskett decreased their target price on Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.08.

NYSE:HD traded down $5.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $304.52. 4,569,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,466,881. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market cap of $314.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $323.62 and a 200 day moving average of $359.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

