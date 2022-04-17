AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in AutoZone by 1,646.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 313.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,034,000 after acquiring an additional 32,644 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 11,810.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,299,000 after acquiring an additional 36,966 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,164.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,967.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,923.64. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,367.96 and a twelve month high of $2,221.56. The company has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total transaction of $5,929,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total value of $189,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,182 shares of company stock valued at $12,816,334 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,057.21.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

