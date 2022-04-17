Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 333,000 shares, a growth of 73.3% from the March 15th total of 192,200 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AURA opened at $17.85 on Friday. Aura Biosciences has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.78.

Get Aura Biosciences alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aura Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aura Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform to treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. Its AU-011, a VDC candidate, is being developed for the first line treatment of primary choroidal melanoma, a rare disease with no drugs approved.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.