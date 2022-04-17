Atria Investments LLC Sells 760 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.78.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded down $11.95 on Friday, hitting $294.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,486,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,347. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $309.86 and a 200 day moving average of $324.29. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.02 and a twelve month high of $377.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

