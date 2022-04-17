Atria Investments LLC Sells 5,237 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,237 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in International Business Machines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 3,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,384,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,702,631. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.93. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $113.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised International Business Machines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.27.

International Business Machines Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.