Atria Investments LLC Sells 1,023 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.14. 355,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,084. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.37.

