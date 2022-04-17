Atria Investments LLC Lowers Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,472 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after buying an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HON traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $195.19. 4,275,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,031,045. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.49%.

A number of research firms have commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.43.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

