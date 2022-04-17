Atria Investments LLC Has $8.64 Million Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,488 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $8,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 363,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,342,000 after buying an additional 51,428 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 416,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,168,000 after buying an additional 84,837 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 198,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,492,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 31,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 13,220 shares during the period.

FIXD traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.15. 781,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,382. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $48.14 and a 1-year high of $54.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.03.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

