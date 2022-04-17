Atria Investments LLC Has $4.49 Million Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,561 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 97,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 103,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PGX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,718,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,087,566. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.32. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

