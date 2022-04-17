Atria Investments LLC Has $13.41 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,323 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $13,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 52,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.78. 2,270,992 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.67 and a 200 day moving average of $76.71.

