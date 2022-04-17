Atria Investments LLC Has $11.13 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,306 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $11,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $3,761,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 47.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,287,000 after acquiring an additional 17,869 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 20.5% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 30.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.94. 5,144,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,851,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.40. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $167.58 and a one year high of $258.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.36.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($15.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.20.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

