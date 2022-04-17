Atria Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,565 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $8,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,993,000 after acquiring an additional 70,701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,278,000 after acquiring an additional 13,837 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 442,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,621,000 after acquiring an additional 68,656 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 356,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,026 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,770.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 332,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,235,000 after purchasing an additional 323,711 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.85. The stock had a trading volume of 162,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,667. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $138.25 and a 1-year high of $167.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.37.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.