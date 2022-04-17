Atria Investments LLC Buys 2,032 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $9,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $57,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Prologis by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,532 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Prologis by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,010,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.70. 2,434,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,953,317. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.01 and a fifty-two week high of $170.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.00. The firm has a market cap of $120.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.20%.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.38.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

